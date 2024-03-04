Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,815 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 12.46% of Kellanova worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $54.83 on Monday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on K. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

