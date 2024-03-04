Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 390 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Robert Half worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.76 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

