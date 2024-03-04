Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,613 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

