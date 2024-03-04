NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.15. NeoGames has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 16,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 31.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.