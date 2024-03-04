New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.34 on Monday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $920.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

