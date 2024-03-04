Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

