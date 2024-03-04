News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. News’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

