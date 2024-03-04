Noble Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE)

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LODE stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

