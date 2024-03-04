Northern Trust Corp Acquires 273,600 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of AAON worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AAON alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,883 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $83.26 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.