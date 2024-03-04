Northern Trust Corp Acquires 48,487 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Roku worth $48,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.35 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

