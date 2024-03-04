Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,263 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Summit Materials worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 866,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 123,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,061,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

NYSE SUM opened at $43.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

