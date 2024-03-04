Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Albertsons Companies worth $47,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

