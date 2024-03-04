Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Brunswick worth $49,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

