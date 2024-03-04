Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,722 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $48,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after buying an additional 103,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,098 shares of company stock valued at $150,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

