Northern Trust Corp Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.49% of Hancock Whitney worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.