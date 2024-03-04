Northern Trust Corp Has $48.67 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

