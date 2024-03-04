Northern Trust Corp Has $49.25 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Insperity worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $102.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

