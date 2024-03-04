Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSC opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.