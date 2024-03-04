Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Autoliv worth $46,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $116.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.