Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Silicon Laboratories worth $48,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB stock opened at $141.64 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

