Northern Trust Corp Purchases 70,428 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Morningstar worth $44,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $20,709,378. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $301.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

