Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,241 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Lancaster Colony worth $47,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,795,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

