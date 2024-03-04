Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,775 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.