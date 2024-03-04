Northern Trust Corp Sells 91,328 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,619,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Southwestern Energy worth $49,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

