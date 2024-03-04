Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of AerCap worth $49,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $77.35 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

