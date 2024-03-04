Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $47,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.34 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.