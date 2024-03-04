NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.74. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 96,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

