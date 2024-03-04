nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $68.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

