OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of OneMain worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OneMain alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 120.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $10,050,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.71 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.