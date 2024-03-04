Parkland Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$42.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

