Paycom Software, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of PAYC opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

