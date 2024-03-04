PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of PJT Partners worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT opened at $104.69 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

