PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 809,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.3 %

MYPS opened at $2.34 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106,072 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

