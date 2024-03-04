PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MYPS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

