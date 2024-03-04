PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MYPS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Earnings History for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.