PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,487 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 232.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

