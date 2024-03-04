PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,487 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NWG stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

