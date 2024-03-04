PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 688,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

