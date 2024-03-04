Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

LYV opened at $97.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

