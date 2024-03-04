Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the period.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.