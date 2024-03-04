Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 132.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 64.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

