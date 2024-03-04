Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

