Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $410.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.23. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $414.33.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

