Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $137.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

