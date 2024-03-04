Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $738,503. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

