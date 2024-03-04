Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

