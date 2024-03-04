Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

