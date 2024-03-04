Profund Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

