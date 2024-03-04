Profund Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

