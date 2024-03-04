Profund Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,883 in the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

