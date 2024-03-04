Profund Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $220.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $224.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

